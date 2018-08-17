The most comprehensive guide to what’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

TODAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Regular pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

CLUBBING

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Castle Champagne Bar, Clarence Esplanade. 6pm to late. Closing Party Club Night. Music by DJ Freestyle Funk Collective and Gentle Bren. £10.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. For people aged 50+. 07708 720711 /AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors. 07846 472 423.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 7.15-9.30pm. Taster Sessions with the MGC Choir. Come along and join in with the friendly and inspirational choir’s open rehearsals. Free. mgcchoir.org.

STUBBINGTON: Stubbington Methodist Church, Mays Ln. 10-11.30am. New Age Kurling Club. Organised by MHA. £3.

WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Club Night. Visitors welcome and membership available.hdarc.co.uk

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition organised by QA League of Friends. (023) 9238 7284.

FAREHAM: Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Parliament and the First World War. Explore documents, paintings and objects demonstrating the changes in parliament during the war years. Free. 01329 233734.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. I Do. An exhibition of wedding dresses throughout 250 years. Free. (023) 9250 1957.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Bloom – Julia De Klerk. A reflective collection of the artist’s passion for vintage jewellery from the 1950s-1980s using laser etching and heat bending techniques. (023) 9277 8080 /aspex.org.uk.

WINCHESTER: Hope Church, Middle Brook Centre, Middle Brook St. 10am-4pm. Wessex Quiltmakers Exhibition – Nearly 40. A showcase of their work from the past three years. Includes a quilt raffle, tombola and refreshments. £2.50, children free. 01962 733216.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Boarhunt Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. Errol Linton Band. £12.50. 07445 861 519.

FAREHAM: Red Lion Hotel, East St. 8-11pm. Boogie Nights. With resident DJ Pete Cross playing classic hits from the ’70s and ’80s. Free. 01329 822640

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

TITCHFIELD: Parish Rooms, Southampton Hill. 9.30-11.30am. Titchfield Country Market.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at the Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

FRATTON: Portsmouth Progressive Spiritualist Church, Vivash Rd. 10.30am-5pm. Open Day. Private readings (£12), platform demonstrations, raffle and sandwiches/rolls available.

HORNDEAN: Queen Elizabeth Country Park. 10am-5pm. South Downs Show. A day for the whole family with arena acts, crafts, stalls, beer tent, pet dog show and much more. £7.50, £3.50 children. 07918 941 398.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. Village Fete and dog show. 10am-4pm. A fun family day with craft stalls, hook-a-duck, face-painting, BBQ and more.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 11am-11pm. Guildhall Game Fest. A celebration of more than 40 years of gaming, covering Monopoly, Cluedo and Pong and Pac Man to Mario and Minecraft. £10/£12/£15. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Milton United Reformed Church, Milton Rd. 10am-2pm. Summer Fun Day. A range of activiies and crafts for all ages. Free. 07532 049 513.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

FAREHAM: Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Parliament and the First World War. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Bloom. See today.

WINCHESTER: Hope Church, Middle Brook Centre, Middle Brook St. 10am-4pm. Wessex Quiltmakers Exhibition - Nearly 40. See today.

FILMS

DENMEAD: Denmead Community Centre, School Ln. 7,30pm. The Post (12A). Starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. (023) 9225 6132.

PORTSMOUTH: @Goals Portsmouth, Tangier Rd. Funbooth Film Night - The Labyrinth (U). 9.30pm. Drinks, popcorn and candy floss available to buy. Bring deck chairs and blankets. £8, under-16s £5. eventbrite.co.uk/e/funbooth-film-night-labyrinth-tickets-48103221029?aff=efbeventtix.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Boarhunt Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. Alan Glen All Star Tribute. 07445 861 519.

PORTSMOUTH: Harvest Home, Copnor Rd. 8.30pm. Always After Eight. Playing all your indie classics plus many more. (023) 9235 0022.

PORTSMOUTH: The Druids Arms, Binsteed Rd. 9-11.30pm. Kenny Mayes sings ’50s and ’60s. All welcome. Free.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. The Vicar of Dibley. Comedy presented by the Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society. £10. (023) 9246 6363.

WALKS AND TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the path alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country and Western dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519765

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives (weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Stockheath Common, Leigh Park. 8am-1pm. Car boot sale. (traders set up from 7am). Cars £7, car and trailer £9, vans £9. All pitch money goes to Stockheath Common fireworks display. stockheathfw@hotmail.com.

HORNDEAN: Queen Elizabeth Country Park. 10am-5pm. South Downs Show. See Saturday.

PORTCHESTER: City of Portsmouth Preserved Transport Depot, Wicor, Cranleigh Rd. 10am-4pm. Open Day. Go and see the current restoration work on the vehicles and go for free bus rides on some of them.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. Clocktower Classics 2018. Featuring 100 classic cars, bikes and scooters, vintage market stalls, live music and DJs. £4, £2 under-12s, under-fives free. portrsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Harvest Home, Copnor Rd. 11am-3pm. Family fun day. Raising money for the NICU Unit at QA Hospital. Bouncy castle, gladiator stand, dance display, and more. Free. (023) 9235 0022.

SWANWICK: Bursledon Brickworks, Swanwick Ln. 11am-4pm. Vehicles at the Brickworks. A collection of cars and buses from local enthusiasts. £7, £6 concessions, £4 children. 01489 576248/bursledonbrickworks.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

FAREHAM: Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Parliament and the First World War. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Bloom – Julia De Klerk. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the Tower. Come and view works from local artists, jewellery and craft makers. Free. craftsinthetower.wordpress.com.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Rd. 10am-2pm. Southsea Farmers’ Market.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. The Vicar of Dibley. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate Line Dancing. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3 includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

HILSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for Beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles.Take your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections entertainment group. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. I Do. See today.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. The Vicar of Dibley. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30-minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 10am-12pm. O2 Guru Tech Workshop. Advice on top tips, the latest apps and taking perfect pictures. Free. Book in advance. (023) 9268 8999.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

GOSPORT: The White Hart, Stoke Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee Morning. In support of Rowans Hospice Gosport Support Group. £2.50. (023) 9252 7519.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 07543 931 937/dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern jive classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384 377/Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Go along and join this choir which performs at various events in the area. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, King’s Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies’ Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634/solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PETERSFIELD: The Townhouse, High St. 7.15pm. Open Mic with Adrian Brown. Presented by Write Angle Poetry. An evening of humorous poetry. £6. petersfield.gu32@gmail.com.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

PORT SOLENT: The Boardwalk. Potty Pirate Show. 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm.Join Captain Crossbones the potty pirate, entertaining with his magic and interactive story telling shows.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. I Do. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHWICK: The Golden Lion, High St. 8.15-11pm. The Delta Syncopators (trad jazz band). Free. (023) 9221 0437/Goldenliongreg@googlema

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. The Vicar of Dibley. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7pm. Madagascar The Musical. Go and see your favourite characters come to life on the stage. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe for refreshments . (023) 9268 8390.

HAVANT: Staunton Country Park, Middle Park Way. 10am. Social gathering for the 55s+. Go along for a cuppa and a chinwag and enjoy a free, short and easy access guided walk at a leisurely pace.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line dancing. Beginners’ class. 01329 315641/07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & latin social practice night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: Cowplain Social Club, London Rd. 7.30-10pm. 50/50 Ballroom, latin american and sequence. Bar available. £2. 07980 058 310/ballroomrazzmatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Cosham Conservative Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 Social Club – play your cards right. A social evening for those 55+. Bar available. All welcome. £2.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church, Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am.Chat and games over a cuppa for those 60+. £2.50. 01329 234409.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth City Museum, Museum Rd. 11.45, 12.45 and 1.45pm. The Adventures of Conan Doyle. Go along for a fun adventure around the globe with singing, dancing and audience participation. Ages 4+. Free.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male singers. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

FAREHAM: Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Parliament and the First World War. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. I Do. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Bloom - Julia De Klerk. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Tiger Tim’s Ragamuffins. £7, £10 non-members. (booking essential). (023) 9269 3988/gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic singaround-in-turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

MARKETS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester library, West St. 9.30am-3pm. Fareham Country Market. Variety of home-cooked cakes, pies and more.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. The Vicar of Dibley. See today.

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Stansted Park. 7pm. Robin Hood and his Merry Men. With traditional sword play, song, music, dance and stunning costumes. £16, children £10. 0781 220 0260/stanstedpark.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2.30pm and 7pm. Madagascar The Musical. See Tuesday.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet in front of the Odeon Cinema. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all but does include an area of uneven ground, sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at City Museum. Walk through parts of Old Portsmouth. 10.30am. Visit places and buildings of interest relating to Lord Nelson and Portsmouth about the time of the Battle of Trafalgar. £3. (023) 9282 6722/visitportsmouth.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. Free. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners Pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Pilates for 50s+. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 6-7pm. Taekwondo. Keep fit, build self-confidence with Graham’s Academy of Martial Arts. 07740 045 271.

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church Hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton friendship club for 50s+. Go along for tea/coffee and biscuit. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church, Osborn Road South. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for those 60+. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme £2.50. 01329 234409.

DANCING

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line dancing. Combined class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon club for those 60+. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch club. Home-made, two-course lunch, refreshments, raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

PORTSMOUTH: St Luke’s Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Go along and join this small friendly women’s choir. New members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

PORT SOLENT: The Boardwalk. 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. Bubble Show. Amazing bubble performer. portsolent.com.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

FAREHAM: Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Parliament and the First World War. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. I Do. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Bloom – Julia De Klerk. See today.

FILMS

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall. 7pm. Pop-up cinema – Paddington 2 (PG). £6, includes tea or coffee.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. The Vicar of Dibley. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2.30pm and 7pm. Madagascar The Musical. See Tuesday.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 1pm. Theatre Tour. A guided tour and illustrated talk by costumed actors. £5. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. (023) 9268 8390.

If you are holding an event between Friday, August 24 and Thursday, August 30 and want to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, August 21.