Have your say

The most comprehensive guide to what’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

TODAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Regular pilates. 07716 730 230.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. For people aged 50+. 07708 720 711/AbstractDPA.com.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 2-4.30pm. Social Dance. Ballroom, latin and rock & roll dancing to music from the ’50s, ‘60s and ’70s. First Friday every month. £4. (023) 8076 0202.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors.07846 472 423.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Gr. 8-10pm. Evening of Mediumship. With Justin Pearce and Polly Harnett. £10 (in advance). 07773 856 997.

STUBBINGTON: Stubbington Methodist Church, Mays Ln. 10-11.30am. New Age Kurling Club. Organised by MHA. £3.

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 7.30pm. Totally Towie. Mingle with Towie stars, Pete Wicks, James Lock, Joey Essex. DJ Michael Andre. £35. (023) 9229 4094.

WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Natter Night. Visitors welcome and membership available.hdarc.co.uk

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Bloom - Julia De Klerk. A reflective collection of the artist’s passion for vintage jewellery from the 1950s-1980s using laser etching and heat bending techniques. (023) 9277 8080 /aspex.org.uk

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Exhibition. portshantsart.org.uk/exhibitions

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Gr. 8.30-11pm. Milton James Hot Four (traditional jazz band). Free. (023) 9275 5944/rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

WICKHAM: Mill Ln/Blind Ln. Wickham Festival. 11am-11pm. A fun-filled event for all the family. Stars include Kate Rusby, Show of Hands and many more. 01329 231942/wickhamfestival.co.uk.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

TITCHFIELD: Parish Rooms, Southampton Hill. 9.30-11.30am. Titchfield Country Market.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7pm. Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits Summer School Performance. Lou Bundy and her team perform a magical musical for 7-11 year olds. £5. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

CLUBBING

SOUTHSEA: Coastguard Studio, the Strand. 7pm-1am. Reunion Original 90s house music club night. DJs C Chapman, Mike Knight and Miss Lou Lou. Advance ticket purchases only - no ticket, no admission. ID required, dress smart. £7. book.events/adultaction.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church hall, Padnell Road. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, latin and sequence. £3.50. (023) 9225 2403 .

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Weald & Downland Living Museum, Singleton. 10.30am-5.30pm. Rural Life Weekend - English Scything. Find out more about traditional scything and haymaking. Normal entry fees apply. 01243 811 363/wealddown.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Colouring for adults. All materials provided, just drop-in.

GOSPORT: Gosport Fire Station, Privett Rd. Fire Station open day. 11am-4pm. Go along and meet the local firefighters and ambulance service. Stalls, displays and lots to see.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. Open day. 10am-6pm. Go and see how the theatre was converted from a railway goods shed at the end of the Billy Line and have a tour backstage. Free. (023) 9246 6363/stationtheatre.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Castle, Church Rd. 10am-5pm. Clash of the Romans. Two teams of Roman soldiers showcase their skills with swords, shields, archery and spear-throwing. £9.40, children £5.60. (023) 9237 8291/english-heritage.org.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

PORTSMOUTH: Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Octonaut Meet and Greet. Standard admission prices apply. spinnakertower.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: D Day Museum Clarence Esplanade. 10am-4pm. Celebration of Stitch. Watch local craft organisations give stitching demonstrations and take part in craft activities. Normal admission prices apply. theddaystory.com.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends coffee shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. See today

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. I Do. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Bloom - Julia De Klerk. See today. 023 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Exhibition. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 7pm. Treasures from the Deep. A talk by diver Martin Woodward on shipwrecks and salvage projects. divingmuseum.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 7.00-10pm. 50-50 Dance. Dancing to Larry Green. Admission £5.

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519765

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Weald & Downland Living Museum, Singleton. 10.30am-5.30pm. Rural Life Weekend - English Scything. See Saturday.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Castle, Church Rd. 10am-5pm. Clash of the Romans. See Saturday.

SOUTHSEA: The Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, Old Commercial Rd. 10am-5pm. In addition to looking around the house, at 3pm listen to the Dickens Fellowship reading a passage from one of Dickens’ works. (023) 9266 4205.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art Exhibition organised by QA League of Friends. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Bloom - Julia De Klerk. (023) 9277 8080 /aspex.org.uk

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Exhibition. See today.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 4pm and 7.30pm. The Greatest Show - Songs from Hollywood. An all-star cast from London’s West End, including Gemma Atkins, Lucyelle Cliffe and Cici Howells. From £20.50. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-5pm. Portsmouth DarkFest Viral Video Production Workshop. Have a fun day of viral video production activities and learn about what makes a good viral video. £5. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

MONDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance.Pre-school programme children aged 18 months to four. 07767 702 444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga class for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Take your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition organised by QA League of Friends. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. I Do. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Exhibition. See today.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 2pm. Guildhall Tour. Visit behind the scenes and discover the history of this iconic building. £8.50 (includes tea or coffee and cake. (023) 9387 0200/portsmouthguildhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30-minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 07543 931 937/0dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm.Breakin (breakdancing)lessons for kids. Eight-year-olds plus. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384 377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church Hall, Osborn Road Sth. 7-9.30pm. Annual fuchsia show. solentfuchsia.co.uk

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly-cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Go along and join this choir who perform at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10am-12pm. Summer Stay and Play Activities. Crafts, colouring, biscuit-decorating, refreshments. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (023) 9286 4306/eastneycommunitycentre.com

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. First four weeks free. £1 per week after. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: Methodist Church, Petersfield Rd. 7.30-9pm. Spirit of the South - Open Doors. Established women’s harmony chorus welcomes new singers and looking to increase membership. Meetings first Tuesday of the month. Go along and take a friend. (023) 9245 1220 or (023) 9264 1997.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2. includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Castle, Clarence Esplanade. 10am-5pm. Totally Tudor Takeover. Join the team from the Mary Rose Museum for activities including hobbyhorse jousting, archery, Tudor games and much more. Free. portsmouthmuseums.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition organised by QA League of Friends. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. I Do.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Exhibition. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park cafe for refreshments . (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore car park. 10am. A 90-minute walk covering local history around the area. (023) 9255 1706/leeresidents.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line dancing beginners class. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 1-4pm. Tea Dance. Hosted by Steve Kingsley. £6 dance and tea/coffee, £10 dance and cream team. All welcome.Book in advance. (023) 9229 4094.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & latin social practice night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191 596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: Cowplain Social Club, London Rd. 7.30-10pm. 50/50 Ballroom, latin american and sequence. Bar available. £2. 07980 058 310/ballroomrazzmatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Cosham Conservative Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 social club bingo night. A social evening for the 55s-plus. Bar available. New members welcome. £2.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church), Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Chit chat and games over a cuppa for thoser 60-plus. MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male singers. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Park and Community Centre, Station Rd. 12-4.15pm. Three Churches summer fete. Dance displays, children’s entertainer, games, stalls, grand draw and much more. £1, 50p children, families £2.50. (023) 9246 3595/07884 432 860.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Castle, Clarence Esplanade. 10am-5pm. Totally Tudor Takeover. See Tuesday.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition organised by QA League of Friends. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. I Do.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Exhibition. portshantsart.org.uk/exhibitions

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Bloom - Julia De Klerk. See today. (023) 9277 8080 /aspex.org.uk

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. John Maddocks’ Jazzmen. £7, £10 non-members. (booking essential). (023) 9269 3988/gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

MARKETS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Library, West St. 9.30am-3pm. Fareham Country Market. Variety of home-cooked cakes, pies and much more.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Suitable for beginners but uneven footpaths. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond,. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners Pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. For those 50+. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 6-7pm. Taekwondo. Keep fit, build self-confidnece with Graham’s Academy of Martial Arts. 07740 045 271.

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church Hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over 50s Friendship Club. Go along for tea/coffee and a biscuit. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church, Osborn Road South. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee morning for those 60+. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme £2.50. 01329 234409.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to 11. 07708 720 711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line dancing. Combined class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for those 60+. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two-course lunch, refreshments. Raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Go along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots freeflow play session. £2.50, includes refreshments.

port solent: Boardwalk (between Wildwood and Watermark). 11am-12pm; 12.30-1.30pm and 2.30-3.30pm. Go and see the UK and Europe’s number one mountain bike, trials and BMX demonstration team. Free. portsolent.com.

PORTSMOUTH: St Luke’s Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Join this small friendly women’s choir. New members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Age UK Portsmouth Cafe, The Bradbury Centre, Kingston Rd. 9-11am. Veterans’ breakfast club for forces veterans. (023) 9288 3506.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition organised by QA League of Friends. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. I Do.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Bloom-Julia De Klerk. See today. 023 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over 60s drama group. Go along and discover your love for the theatre. (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. (023) 9268 8390.

If you are holding an event between Friday, August 10 and Thursday, August 16 and want to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, August 7.