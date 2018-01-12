Which is the best gym in the Portsmouth area?

Have your say

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.

And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you.

So, tell us who’s fit for the final top 10 of our Gym of the Year competition.

To vote, grab a copy of The News and fill out a coupon with the name of the gym you are voting for.

Closing date is 10am on February 2.

---

1) 24/7 Fitness - Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

2) 24/7 Fitness - Downend Road, Fareham

3) 24/7 Fitness - Unit 15, Dukes Walk, Waterlooville

4) Anytime Fitness - 131 Stoke Road, Gosport

5) Better Gym Portsmouth - 6, The Pompey Centre, Dickinson Road, Portsmouth

6) Crossfit Fareham - 113 Wickham Road, Fareham

7) Curves - 10 Stokesway, Stoke Road, Gosport

8) David Lloyd Leisure - The Boardwalk, Port Solent, Portsmouth

9) Don Styler Physical - Training Centre, Monks Walk, Gosport

10) Everyone Active - Fareham Leisure Centre, Park Lane, Fareham

11) Fit4Less Portsmouth - Connaught Drill Hall, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth

12) Fratton Community Centre - Clive Road, Portsmouth

13) Fratton Gym - 4 St George’s Industrial Estate, Rodney Road, Southsea

14) Gosport Leisure Centre - Forest Way, Gosport

15) Gym 01 - The Partnership Park, Unit 16, Rodney Road, Southsea

16) Gym 141 - Fareham College, Bishopsfield Road, Fareham

17) Horizon Health and Fitness - 8c High Street, Cosham

18) Horizon Leisure Centre - Waterberry Drive, Waterlooville

19) Horizon Leisure Centres - Civic Centre Road, Havant

20) John Pounds Centre - 23 Queen Street, Portsmouth

21) Lougars Gym - 2a, Hellyer Road, Southsea

22) Meadowside Leisure Centre - Whiteley Way, Whiteley

23) Miracles Spa - Little Church, Anglesey Road, Gosport

24) Moods Fitness Studio - 30 East Street, Havant

25) Mountbatten Centre - Alexandra Park, Portsmouth

26) My Fitness Hub - 5 Haywards Business Centre, New Lane, Havant

27) New Image Gym - Unit 5 – 8 Oaklands, Aerodrome Road, Gosport

28) Nuffield Health - Alexandra Park, Northern Parade, Portsmouth

29) Portsmouth Gymnastics - 50 Catisfield Road, Milton, Portsmouth

30) Portsmouth Marriott Leisure - Southampton Road, Portsmouth

31) Portsmouth University Gym - St Paul’s Gym, St Paul’s Road, Portsmouth

32) Pure Gym - 31 Arundel Street, Portsmouth

33) Pyramids Centre - Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth

34) Roko - 442 Copnor Road, Portsmouth

35) SC Vital Fitness Personal Training Centre - Unit B3Mountbatten Business Park, Jackson Close, Portsmouth

36) Seacourt Tennis Club - 20 Victoria Avenue, Hayling Island

37) Spirit Health Club - Holiday Inn, Pembroke Road, Portsmouth

38) Spirit Health Club - Holiday Inn, Titchfield, Fareham

39) Sports Direct - 1 Pulheim Parade, Fareham

40) The Box-Crossfit - 235-237 Commercial Road, Portsmouth

41) The Gym - Rodney Road, Portsmouth

42) Village Gym - Lakeshore Drive, Portsmouth

43) Wimbledon Park Sports Centre - Taswell Road, Southsea