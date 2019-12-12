White chocolate snowballs | Recipe by Lawrence Murphy

Christmas when I was a child would mean a few presents round a tree, hopefully snow, and a late lunch for the whole family.

Goofy hats, silly jokes, new Christmas jumpers, wine and a mountain of food were what was in store.

Traditionally, we ate scrambled eggs and smoked salmon for breakfast which would be enough to see us through until late afternoon.

After the turkey with the obligatory roast potatoes and sprouts, my dad would fire up the pudding with brandy, much to all our amazement.

We would devour this and then sit around playing games and chatting.

Sometimes we would have cheese or truffles to keep us going as the day drew to an end.

These snowball truffles remind me of past Christmas Days and they always bring a smile to my face.

Ingredients

150g white chocolate

75g double cream

50g desiccated coconut

Method

1. Heat a pan of water that a bowl will fit in. Make sure the bowl doesn’t touch the water.

2. Put the cream and white chocolate into the bowl and turn off the heat.

3. Stir the cream and chocolate until you have a glossy consistency.

4. Put it in the fridge for 2 hrs.

5. Use a melon baller to shape or cut into cubes and roll into balls.

6. Roll the chocolate balls in the coconut and return to the fridge.

7. Take out 10 mins before eating.