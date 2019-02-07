Win a pair of tickets to the Video and Photography Show at the NEC in Birmingham

Making its debut at the NEC from 16-19 March 2019, The Video Show has been created to inspire a growing community of video-makers alongside the hugely popular The Photography Show, which attracts thousands of photography enthusiasts and professionals every year and increasingly sees close synergies between photographer and videographer.

Video has seen a dramatic rise in popularity in recent years. The Video Show is launching in recognition of this shift, with visitors gaining the opportunity to learn how to employ different techniques and skills to get the best out of their filming and post- production.

The latest kit, gadgets, software and accessories, brought to the show by some of the biggest brands in the industry, will also be available to try out and buy.

Filmmakers from all backgrounds and at any level of experience will glean tips and advice from some of the best names in the industry, including Daniel Peters, Leanne Perrins, Ivo Marloh and Rupert Cobb.

For still-image makers, The Photography Show has announced a stellar line-up of industry greats for its iconic Super Stage programme, including Pete Souza, Martin Parr, Moose Peterson, Annie Griffiths, Lindsay Adler, Chris Burkard and Gordon Buchanan. And that’s all alongside the latest kit and great offers from manufacturers big and small.

- We are giving you the chance to be there - at both The Video Show and The Photography Show - in our competition.

