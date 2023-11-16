With the festive season fast approaching, there are plenty of fantastic Christmas events launching over the coming weeks – including appearances from the man himself.
Christmas grottos are a highlight of the yule-tide celebrations for many families, with people across the Portsmouth area eagerly anticipating the chance to meet Father Christmas – and, if they’ve been good, get a present.
We’ve put together a list of some spectacular Christmas events in and around the city where children can come face to face with elves, reindeer and, of course, Mr Claus.
Here are 9 places to meet Father Christmas in and around Portsmouth:
1. Hayling Island - Wonderland
Funland on Hayling Island will be hosting its Winter Wonderland roster of festive events - including a Santa's Grotto. You can find out more and book tickets - £30 per child - here:
https://haylingwonderland.co.uk/about-us/. Photo: stock.adobe.com
2. Keydell Nurseries, Horndean
Returning Christmas event Santa’s Woodland Walk launches at Keydell Nurseries, Horndean, on Saturday, November 18. Families will have the chance to meet Father Christmas and explore a festive wonderland. You can find all the details and book tickets here: https://keydellnurseries.co.uk/santa/ Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Fratton Community Centre
Fratton Community Centre's annual Christmas fair will return on Saturday, December 9 and will include a variety of activities including an appearance from Father Christmas. For more details, visit the centre's Facebook page, email [email protected] or call 02392 751441. Photo: Google
4. Spinnaker Tower
Spinnaker Tower is hosting a Santa's grotto as part of it's elves workshop which will give children the chance to make their own cuddly toys. Tickets are £25 per child and iclude entry to the tower. The experience runs from November 25 to December 24. For more details, visit https://www.spinnakertower.co.uk/events/event/christmas-tower-toymakers-workshop/. Photo: Eric Debray