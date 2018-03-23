£1.75m makeover of historic Old Portsmouth site unveiled

Have your say

A NEW creative space was officially opened after a £1.75m makeover.

Point Battery at the Hot Walls, in Old Portsmouth, has been refurbished and turned into a space for arts and crafts.

Councillors and other city leaders were at the Hot Walls to see the new space.

Leader of the council Donna Jones said: ‘It makes me tremendously proud of our city that we can be here in a space that has been lovingly and sympathetically regenerated.

‘It has already won architectural and design awards and I am sure there will be many more awards to come.’

Portsmouth City Council was successfully awarded £1.75m of funding by the Coastal Communities Fund to develop the landmark.

The history of the site is detailed in interpretation panels, displaying stories of the Hot Walls and its importance to the city.

Cllr Jones added: ‘It is an opportunity to enhance the city’s visitor offer, and help to increase visitor numbers.’