10,000 to turn out for May Day extravaganza

A BUMPER crowd of more than 10,000 people is expected for one of Fratton’s biggest May Day events — with sunny weather forecast.

The popular annual community event at St Mary’s Church, thought to be in its 30th year, will feature an array of entertainmment to cater for people of all ages and tastes.

Families will be able to enjoy a diverse variety of stalls, games and fun fair rides as well as a beer tent and live entertainment including brass bands.

There will also be dance performances, singers, morris dancers, military drill displays, a pony ride course as well as a chance to tour the church and see how the organ works.

Up to 90 volunteers will be on hand to make sure the event — which has been prepared for since last June — is a success yet again.

It starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm.

Father Bob White, of St Mary’s Church, said he expected another popular occasion this year.

‘It is a great opportunity for the community to come together with there something for all the family and for people of all ages,’ he said.

‘The event is part of the fabric of the community with people coming out to see old friends and meet new people.

‘The fact it has been going so long is testament to that.

‘We are all very much looking forward to it with us expecting around 10,000 people to be there.

‘With sun forecast I’m sure we’ll see a big turn out.’

Father White said the May Day extravaganza takes a lot of effort to organise but is worth it to see so many people happy.

‘It is a great team effort to organise and put it on,’ he said.

‘By Tuesday morning the whole site is totally cleaned so you wouldn’t even know there has been such a big event.

‘In June we start preparing for next year.’