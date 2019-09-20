10 fantastic foodie experiences to enjoy on the Isle of Wight with Wightlink

The Isle of Wight food scene has exploded in recent years - you’re rarely more than 10 minutes from somewhere selling fabulous food and because it’s just 22 minutes away, your next tasty moment is closer than you think.

There’s something special about stepping on board a Wightlink ferry from Portsmouth – be it on foot or with your car – as it signals the start of your Isle of Wight adventure.

On board Wightlink’s car ferries you’ll find Wight Taste shops and cafes to whet your appetite. They feature everything from breakfast pastries and coffee roasted on the Island to craft beer and fruity chutneys.

Then when you reach the Island, you can enjoy the perfect autumn foodie break or gourmet day out. Visit wightlink.co.uk/food for more inspiration.

Fresh seafood at The Best Dressed Crab in Bembridge

Here are 10 fantastic foodie experiences on the Island:

The Garlic Farm in the Arreton Valley