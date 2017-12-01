£100,000 needed for museum’s revamp

Have your say

A TOTAL of £100,000 still needs to be raised to help pay for the transformation of Southsea’s D-Day Museum.

The museum is currently undergoing a £4.9 million revamp to include more exhibitions and to develop the existing site.

Of the money required the D-Day Museum Trust has to raise £300,000, with about two-thirds having been collected so far.

The rest of the project, which lasts for five years, is being provided by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

An update to Portsmouth City Council said collections have been removed from the museum, work has begun on a new website, and a pop-up museum has been set up.

The museum is currently closed but is due to reopen in March.

It is expected that more money for the trust will come from events at the House of Lords, and the Map Room at Southwick House.

The update said: ‘This remains a hugely exciting and demanding project.

‘The end of the capital phase of the project is now in sight.’