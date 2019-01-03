100 new toys and books donated

Have your say

CHRISTMAS donations saw over 100 new toys and books handed over by generous people and businesses to those in need.

Festive spirit was aplenty as kind-hearted people gave gifts to Rowans Hospice following the Access Self Storage Portsmouth Christmas Charity Appeal.

The gifts were presented to the charity in the run-up to Christmas.

Gemma Carden from Rowans Hospice said: ‘We are thrilled with the gifts that have been collected by the community of Portsmouth.

‘We are so grateful to Access and to everyone who contributed something, no matter how big or small.’