After we ran a story on celebrities who had live in Pompey are one time or another, many of our readers pointed out we had missed names off the list. Here are 11 more famous faces who were actually born in Portsmouth.

1. Hertha Ayrton Once described as one of Portsmouth's 'least known and celebrated figures', Hertha was a Suffragette, scientist, inventor and engineer. She was born in Portsea and was awarded the Hughes Medal by the Royal Society.

2. Peter Sellers Inspector Clouseau himself was born in Portsmouth and made his stage debut at The Kings Theatre in Southsea at the tender age of two weeks old! He starred in such films as Pink Panther and Lolita.

3. Ant Middleton You may recognise him from SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4 and Ant Middleton was born in Portsmouth in 1980. He returned to the city to promote his book last year for his book tour.

4. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool star and England international, the Ox was born in Portsmouth and went to St John's College in Southsea but however he joined Southampton's academy

