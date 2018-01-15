11 great jokes to get you through Blue Monday

It might be Blue Monday - said to be the most depressing day of the year - but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good laugh.

We’ve gathered some of our favourite jokes from the Portsmouth Comedy Forum Facebook page.

Dom Mackie – Blue Monday? Finally a ‘smurf appreciation day’

Adam Perks – Two pieces of fruit sat on a hill, suddenly another piece of fruit rolls past. One fruit turns to the other and says: ‘Wow look at that man-go.’

Elle Bert – I met a lactose intolerant beaver the other day. He was telling me about all his dams. He said: ’I’ve got a dam for every letter of the alphabet. I’ve got 25 dams.’ I said there are 26 letters in the alphabet. Turns out... he doesn’t have an edam.

Jack Bartlett - I was looking at a job description the other day that I thought was right up my street, till I read that they’re after people who can work across multiple teams and are flexible. Well, that’s me out, I can’t do handstands!

Graham Rice – Successful mimes: it’s always the quiet ones.

Mat Cunningham - Customer: These cakes are very different prices, but they look exactly the same?

Baker: this one’s Madeira #Notminebutthekidslikeit

Adam Perks – Why did the ruler get fired? Because he couldn’t measure up.

Jack Bartlett – How do you get rid of a shopaholic? You tell them to shoe!

Darren Armitstead - I asked my friend how his first day working down the sewer went. He said he felt drained.

Liam Fowler - My dog used to chase people on a bike a lot. It got so bad I finally had to take the bike off of him.

Simon Wilson - As a child I was raised on a points based reward system, the better I was the more points I got and points mean prizes! Just a shame the police dont have the same ethos.