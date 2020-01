Fortunately Portsmouth has plenty of family-friendly dining options, so we have put together a list of 12 of the most child-friendly restaurants in the city according to Tripadvisor. As well as dinners out you can also see our list of breakfast spots in Portsmouth you can try, as well as some of our city’s most popular vegan and vegetarian restaurants.

1. Agora This restaurant in Clarendon Road, Southsea, is the most child-friendly restaurant in the city. It has a 4.5 star rating from 839 reviews on Tripadvisor. It has a children's menu with shish kebabs, chicken nuggets and ice cream. JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Croxton's Croxton's in Palmerston Road JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Algarve's Grill This restaurant in Osborne Road, Southsea, is one of the most child-friendly in Portsmouth. Its menu offers a range of burgers, rice, tapas and more. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 574 reviews on Tripadvisor. JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Haldi Located in Albert Road, Southsea, this restaurant is one of the most child-friendly in the city. It does not have a dedicated kids menu but offers a wide range of curries. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 382 reviews. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more