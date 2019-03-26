12-day beer festival to come to 11 Wetherspoons in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport

BEERS from China, Australia, Brazil, South Africa and the USA, as well as the UK, will be available at 11 pubs in and around Portsmouth during a 12-day real-ale festival.

The pubs will each be serving up to 30 beers and three UK ciders during the festival, which is taking place until Sunday, April 7. All the beers and ciders will be priced from £1.99 to £2.29 a pint.

The festival line-up includes new, seasonal and speciality beers as well as one brewed exclusively for the festival.

The participating pubs are; The Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk, The John Jacques in Fratton Road and The Sir John Baker in London Road, North End, all in Portsmouth, together with the Sir Alec Rose in The Boardwalk, Port Solent, The First Post in High Street, Cosham, The Lord Arthur Lee and The Crown Inn, both in West Street, Fareham, The Star in High Street, Gosport, The Parchment Makers in Park Road North, Havant, The Lord Palmerston in Palmerston Road, Southsea and The Denmead Queen in London Road, Waterlooville.

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales or ciders in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

The John Jacques manager, Christopher Read, said: ‘We are promising our customers a superb range of beers from overseas which have been brewed especially for the festival, together with some great beers from brewers across the UK. The festival will be the perfect way for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy a range of excellent beers.’