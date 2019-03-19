120 flats set to be built on Havant Borough Council’s car park

MULTI-MILLION-POUND plans have been agreed to build more than 100 homes on Havant Borough Council’s car park – a move that civic bosses hope will give the town a shot in the arm.

Homes England has agreed a £3.4m deal with the council for 121 new apartments on the council’s car park at the Civic Campus.

Havant Borough Council's offices. Picture: Allan Hutchings

The surface level public car park is next to the council offices and near Havant railway station.

New multi-storey car parking would be added to neighbouring surface car parks to cope with the loss of spaces.

The new housing at the Civic Campus would follow the development of Havant Plaza, which includes public sector facilities, leisure, homes for key workers and commercial office space.

The funding has been awarded through the government’s £450m Local Authority Accelerated Construction Programme.

Councillor Tim Pike, deputy leader of Havant Borough Council, said: ‘We are delighted to receive this funding from Homes England that will kick start Havant Borough Council’s regeneration plans.

‘The civic campus site has great potential. Its transformation will be a game-changer for our borough delivering new homes, construction jobs and economic growth. I believe it is the start of a regeneration programme that will deliver future prosperity right across our borough.’

Stephen Kinsella, executive director for land at Homes England, said: ‘The funding will enable Havant Borough Council to accelerate their regeneration plans and deliver much needed homes. The plans aim to prioritise the use of off-site manufacturing deliver high quality, precision engineered and highly energy efficient homes on this town centre site.’