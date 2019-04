Hayling Hi-5 Spring Show at Hayling College, Church Road, Hayling included donkey rides, sports, games, bouncy castle, classic cars, emergency services. It was the second hosting of the now annual Hi-5 charity spring fun day to raise cash for the five schools on Hayling.

Pictured is: Mengeham Rythe Sailing Club. Picture: Keith Woodland (270419-96) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Picture: Keith Woodland (270419-91) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Leonie Forestall and Jake Perry enjoying their rides on the donkeys. Picture: Keith Woodland (270419-81) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Tom Carralan and Maahin Choudhury race each other the rowing machines at the Langstone Pilot Gig club stand. Picture: Keith Woodland (270419-89) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more