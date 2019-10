Here are some of the best pictures of their eco-friendly creations, which were made during Growing Places’ holiday clubs where they learned about recycling and the environment.

Children from Growing Places nursery schools showed off outfits made of plastic waste at a Rubbish Fashion Show in Fareham and Waterlooville to encourage recycling

