A FLOCK of 300 formerly caged hens need new homes or they will be sent to slaughter.

The British Hen Welfare Trust wants to rehome the 300 ex-commercial hens as much-loved pets and will be hosting an event in Rowlands Castle on Saturday, January 18.

Once the hens reach 18 months old, they are no longer considered commercially viable and are classed as ‘end of lay’ so would be sent to slaughter if it were not for the charity’s lifesaving work.

Rose Macdonald, Hampshire co-ordinator, said: ‘We’re really hoping to get 2020 off to a fantastic start by finding homes for all 300 hens in Hampshire.

‘Not only will you get the feelgood factor from knowing you’ve saved lives, but you’ll also be rewarded with flock of a funny, inquisitive, life-enriching feathered friends to enjoy.’

The BHWT has run a number of events in Rowlands Castle over the last few years to save hens from slaughter.

Lana Anongu adopted Madge the hen from Hampshire last year.

She said: ‘These hens really do deserve their retirements, so if you’ve got a bit of space in your back garden, some time to give and space on your plate for an egg or two you can’t go far wrong by adopting some ex-bats.’

If you are interested register your interest at bhwt.org.uk and call Hen Central on 01884 860084 to complete your booking.

In the UK there are approximately 16 million hens kept in colony cages. The charity has so far found retirement homes for over 680,000 hens destined for slaughter.