£50,000 up for grabs in science competition for youngsters

YOUNG people have the chance to win a share of £50,000 for sharing their ideas of how satellites could improve our lives.

The UK Space Agency has launched its annual SatelLife competition, now in its third year.

The competition gives youngsters the chance to draw up plans on how to use data collected from space to benefit the economy, health or the environment.

Ideas from last year included a wristband that can locate swimmers and surfers in the sea, and a tool to identify where building is taking place and potential sites for development.

The 2017 competition was won by Sam Frampton, from Fareham.

Gemma Wilson, one of the expert judges, said: 'The SatelLife Competition is a fantastic opportunity for future space entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas.

‘This competition could be your first step to an exciting career in the space sector as you identify how satellites can provide unique solutions to the everyday challenges we face here on Earth.’

Entries can be teams or individuals, with all winners pitching to a panel of ‘dragons’ from the space sector who will offer more prizes.

The competition will close on March 3 – to enter, go to the SatelLife competition entry page.