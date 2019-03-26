50 firefighters battling major fire in Southampton city centre in St Mary’s Street

FIFTY firefighters are battling a major fire in Southampton city centre this afternoon.

Footage shared on social media shows plumes of black smoke billowing into the air in the Hampshire city.

A major fire has broke out in Southampton this afternoon.

Hampshire fire and rescue have said that 50 firefighters are at the scene battling the blaze on St Mary’s Street, which is near Southampton Solent University and the main shopping areas.

Residents are being advised to ‘keep your windows and doors shut’ by firefighters if they live or work in or near the area this afternoon.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue service have asked that people ‘please avoid the area’ this afternoon.

Reports on social media say that a cordon is in place around St Mary’s Street as a result of the fire.

Dog also died in blaze which killed 52-year-old woman and destroyed bungalow

