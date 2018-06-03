£6m business centre to open

A NEW £6m business centre providing affordable accommodation for businesses will be officially opened on Thursday, at 4pm.

The Enterprise Centre, located in Terminus Road, Chichester, has been built by Chichester District Council in order to create jobs and encourage the growth of start-up, small and medium sized businesses in the district.

Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester, will officially open the centre and will meet the 23 businesses that have already settled into the centre and are benefitting from the support it provides.

The centre holds 3,282 sqm of high-quality workspace, including serviced and managed offices, workshops and shared workspace in a purpose-built development.

The centre offers 82 units in total, including fully-functioning offices, studios and workshops, ranging from 12 to 65 square metres.

A variety of business support facilities will also be available, including: a reception, breakout area, bookable meeting rooms, high speed internet and parking.

Councillor Tony Dignum, leader of Chichester District Council, believes that the centre will have a positive impact on business growth.

He said: ‘Local business people, both established and those planning to set up new businesses, have told us that they want to see more affordable, flexible, quality business accommodation. We believe the Enterprise Centre will help to encourage economic growth in the area.’