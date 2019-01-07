7 exciting new summer destinations you can fly to from Southampton Airport this year

Looking to book a relaxing break for this summer?

Southampton Airport has launched seven exciting new routes for 2019 to add to their existing popular destinations.

Cala en Porter beach on Menorca at Balearics islands, Spain. Picture: Southampton Airport

Passengers from the airport can now catch flights to more European resorts than before, including ones in Bulgaria and Montenegro.

Neil Garwood, managing director at Southampton Airport, said: ‘I am very pleased with our summer campaign this year.

‘We are working closely with our business partners to offer more choice, and we are really looking forward to seeing passengers jetting off to sunny locations to enjoy their summer holidays.’

Popular existing destinations include Verona, Faro and Alicante.

Here is the full list of new summer destinations and more information you need to know:

Corfu, Greece

Fly direct to Corfu International Airport from July 15 to August 26 on Mondays with Lolo.

Flight time is three hours and 10 minutes, time difference is + two hours. Temperatures range from 10C to 25C.

Kefalonia, Greece

Flights on Mondays during the summer.

Flight time is three hours and 15 minutes, time difference is + two hours. Temperatures range from 9C to 26C.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Fly direct to Dubrovnik Airport from July 13 to September 21 on Saturdays with Lolo.

Flight time is two hours and 50 minutes, time difference is + one hour. Temperatures range from 9C to 25C.

Bourgas, Bulgaria

Fly direct to Bourgas Airport from June 30 to September 29 on Sundays with Lolo.

Flight time is three hours and 30 minutes, time difference is + two hours. Temperatures range from 3C to 23C.

Kalamata, Greece

Flights on Mondays during the summer.

Flight time is three hours and 25 minutes, time difference is + two hours. Temperatures range from 11C to 25C.

Tivat, Montenegro

Fly direct to Tivat Airport from July 18 to September 12 on Thursdays with Lolo.

Flight time is three hours, time difference is + one hour. Temperatures range from 5C to 26C.

Murcia, Spain

Flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays during the summer.

Flight time is two hours and 30 minutes, time difference is + one hour. Temperatures range from 10C to 27C.

For more information on Southampton Airport summer packages click here.