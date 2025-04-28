As a result, Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside Mace and Beard to complete a £7.75m restoration project which will welcome new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool.

Work started last year with a view of completing the project by summer of this year but the council have confirmed that the lido is now expected to open early autumn.

A considerable amount of work has already been completed at the site with the new pool quickly taking shape.

Most recently, the Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that ‘most of the edges of the pool are now tiled, with lots areas already grouted.’ The team have currently laid 2,700 tiles but a lot more will be needed to complete the job.

The team are also working on the landscaping surrounding the pool and the haul road has been removed. This area is getting ready for the final touches with top soil being laid ready for the grass.

Take a look at 99 astonishing pictures of the progress made at Hilsea Lido since the project started:

