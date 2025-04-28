99 astounding pictures of the Hilsea Lido regeneration project you'll want to see if you grew up in the city

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2025, 11:16 BST

Over the past year, Hilsea Lido has been at the heart of a major regeneration project to restore it to its former glory.

If you grew up in the city, it’s very likely you have fond memories of the lido and the splash park.

After opening in 1935, the outdoor pool became a key part of the city for almost 90 years - but over the years, the pool became old and in a state of disrepair.

As a result, Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside Mace and Beard to complete a £7.75m restoration project which will welcome new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool.

Work started last year with a view of completing the project by summer of this year but the council have confirmed that the lido is now expected to open early autumn.

A considerable amount of work has already been completed at the site with the new pool quickly taking shape.

Most recently, the Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that ‘most of the edges of the pool are now tiled, with lots areas already grouted.’ The team have currently laid 2,700 tiles but a lot more will be needed to complete the job.

Inside the protective tent, all of the walls have been fully rendered, and attention has turned to the floor.

The team are also working on the landscaping surrounding the pool and the haul road has been removed. This area is getting ready for the final touches with top soil being laid ready for the grass.

Take a look at 99 astonishing pictures of the progress made at Hilsea Lido since the project started:

Inside the tent, all the walls have now been fully rendered, and attention has turned to the floor.

1. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

Inside the tent, all the walls have now been fully rendered, and attention has turned to the floor. | PCC

Most of the edges are now tiled, with lots areas already grouted and so far, the team has laid approximately 2,700 tiles.

2. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

Most of the edges are now tiled, with lots areas already grouted and so far, the team has laid approximately 2,700 tiles. | PCC

The team are working on the landscaping at the site and the haul road has now been removed. Top soil has been laid in areas ready for the grass.

3. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

The team are working on the landscaping at the site and the haul road has now been removed. Top soil has been laid in areas ready for the grass. | PCC

The team have started putting horizontal tiles around the edge of the pool, along with the black finger rests. Next, they will put the horizontal tiles on the other side of the drainage gulley.

4. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

The team have started putting horizontal tiles around the edge of the pool, along with the black finger rests. Next, they will put the horizontal tiles on the other side of the drainage gulley. | PCC

