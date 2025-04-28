If you grew up in the city, it’s very likely you have fond memories of the lido and the splash park.
After opening in 1935, the outdoor pool became a key part of the city for almost 90 years - but over the years, the pool became old and in a state of disrepair.
As a result, Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside Mace and Beard to complete a £7.75m restoration project which will welcome new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool.
Work started last year with a view of completing the project by summer of this year but the council have confirmed that the lido is now expected to open early autumn.
A considerable amount of work has already been completed at the site with the new pool quickly taking shape.
Most recently, the Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that ‘most of the edges of the pool are now tiled, with lots areas already grouted.’ The team have currently laid 2,700 tiles but a lot more will be needed to complete the job.
Inside the protective tent, all of the walls have been fully rendered, and attention has turned to the floor.
The team are also working on the landscaping surrounding the pool and the haul road has been removed. This area is getting ready for the final touches with top soil being laid ready for the grass.
Take a look at 99 astonishing pictures of the progress made at Hilsea Lido since the project started:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.