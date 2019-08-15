A 17-day gin festival is coming to pubs around Portsmouth

A 17-day gin festival is coming to eleven pubs around Portsmouth.

The pubs will each be serving gins from Sweden, USA and Moldova as well as gins produced in

England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There will be flavoured gins, classic gins, and gin liqueurs, with flavours including pineapple and mango, peach and hibiscus, rhubarb and rosehip, and cucumber.

The participating pubs are:

The John Jacques manager, Christopher Read, said: ‘ We have sourced an excellent range of gins which have not previously been available in the pub.

‘We are confident that our customers will enjoy trying the different gins which each have their own unique appeal.'

The overseas gins include Tower Bridge London Dry Gin from Moldova, and Ceders Crisp

from Sweden.

A single measure will range from £2.75 to £3.75.