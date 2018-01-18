A gallery of colours

AS PART of encouraging families and young children to go to art galleries, Gosport Gallery will open its new play gallery to visitors next week.

Families can jump on a gel floor to mix colours and create new shapes, take a walk on a tactile pathway, weave on a giant peg loom, feature in their own portrait selfie, as well as make a sculpture from metallic boulders or giant polyhedra.

Cultural engagement co-ordinator Wendy Redman said: ‘It is an exciting new space that is going to encourage young people to come into the gallery and engage with art.’

Periscopes will be also be available for children to view art.

Wendy added: ‘A lot of families don’t feel the space is the right place to bring children to but this will hopefully convince them and make them into gallery goers.’

Gosport Play Gallery will be officially opened by regular visitor Kenji Mathews, three, and children from Alverbridge Pre-school will try out the activities before it opens to the public on Saturday January 27.

Entry to the play gallery is free and for more information visit hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk/event/gosport-play-gallery