A happy wedding day for this Fratton couple

Tracy beams as she describes the day she married Mick Maggs.

‘It was a magical, wonderful day,’ she grins.

Tracy and Mick walking down the aisle. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

As she recalls her wedding day on June 1 at Portsmouth Cathedral, Old Portsmouth, she says the way they met in 2017 was ‘fate’.

‘We met really unexpectedly at Unique Tattoo Shop in Winter Road.

‘I was having my tattoo finished and there was a cancellation, so Mick walked into the shop.

‘I was talking about having my sternum done and Mick made a jokey comment about my boobs,’ laughs Tracy, 45.

The Maggs with their wedding party. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

‘Tattoo shops are known for being full of banter and jokes so I just said: “Shut up, I don’t know you.”

‘My tattoo was finished and I walked out of the shop. Mick must have asked who I was because later that night, he added me on Facebook and messaged me.

‘And we’ve been together ever since.’

Five months later, Mick proposed to Tracy while they were on holiday.

‘He took my daughter and I away for his sister’s 25th anniversary and proposed on holiday. My daughter knew all about it and helped him pick out a ring,’ smiles Tracy.

The Fratton couple booked their wedding for June 1 and remember it feeling like it was so far away. However Tracy admits it came round rather quickly.

She says: ‘The day before I was running around everywhere. But on the actual day, I was quite calm.

‘I wasn’t rushed, everything just fell into place.

‘We were married by the Arch Deacon of Isle of Wight, Canon Peter. He used to be at Portsmouth Cathedral and came back especially to marry us.

‘As we were saying our vows, Mick jumped in and said I do. Canon Peter said he’s a bit eager and everyone started laughing.

‘Everyone said how happy I was.’

After their ‘beautiful ceremony’ at Portsmouth Cathedral, the couple held their reception at Moneyfields Social Club, Copnor, with 160 guests.

‘Mick mentioned the tattoo shop in his speech of course,’ laughs Tracy.

The Maggs are now looking forward to their honeymoon in Aruba, an island in the Carribbean, for two weeks.

Tracy adds: ‘As soon as he put the ring on my finger, it felt right.

‘We’ve had our ups and downs but on the day, it felt perfect.’