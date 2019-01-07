A latte and lotus position please…. Waterlooville’s new yoga cafe launch goes down a treat

IT IS a cafe with a difference.

While it is somewhere you can pop into for a drink or a bite to eat, it is also a place where you can clear your mind of all the stresses of daily living by taking part in yoga and unwinding with meditation treatments.

Yoga Cafe owner Emma Smart with yoga teacher, Ben Placidi.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (050119-2)

The Yoga Cafe on London Road, Waterlooville, which launched at the weekend, also seeks to be kind to the planet by using 100 per cent plant based products. The menu includes light bites, sandwiches and baguettes, hot mains and sweet treats, as well as a selection of hot drinks and smoothies.

The yoga studio above the cafe will have a weekly schedule of yoga classes with a variety of teachers as well as its meditation workshops.

The venue, which aims to become a community hub, also has two therapy rooms which offers holistic therapy and an organic hair salon, using vegan products. These will include locally sourced, homemade shampoo and conditioners, with the option of experimental temporary colour services, all whipped up in the kitchen.

The cafe, which is available to hire for events, will also champion the cause of upcycling by transforming products saved from landfill.

Megan Linford Picture: Ian Hargreaves (050119-5)

Emma Smart, owner of the cafe, said at the launch: ‘It’s been overwhelming after we had so many like-minded people here. I trained as a yoga teacher and am passionate about vegan food so I just put the ideas together and decided to open the cafe.

‘We offer a variety of different styles of yoga, making sure there is something for people of all abilities.

‘We offering a selection of holistic treatments and beauty services which we hope to grow. The yoga cafe aims to be as kind to the planet, and all living beings as possible. Everything is organic and cruelty free.

‘We try to use the best alternatives in the way of biodegradable, waste and currently free options, all hopefully keeping our footprint as low as possible.

Kerry Williams pours the drinks Picture: Ian Hargreaves (050119-4)

‘We are also great believers in upcycling, so from time to time you may see a material that is not a first choice option, but we have managed to save it from landfill. We welcome all suggestions and will continue to actively improve our efforts as we grow.’

Yoga classes typically cost £10-12, though there are also free classes where people can make donations.

Book by ringing up the cafe on 023 9225 9021 or contact Emma through the Facebook page facebook.com/emmasyogacafe/