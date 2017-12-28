A long walk home to raise cash for charity

INSPIRED by a trip to Nepal, a teacher skipped his regular commute and walked home from London to raise money for charity.

Joe Moreton walked 71 miles from the Nepalese Embassy in London to Fareham to fundraise for Raleigh International, which supports families and individuals living in poverty.

The 36-year-old said: ‘I travelled to Nepal after the earthquake in 2015 and I was amazed that even with all this destruction around them, the people were so kind, friendly and welcoming.’

The earthquake saw 8,000 people lose their lives and 800,000 houses destroyed.

Joe said: ‘Despite the earthquake and a fuel crisis as no fuel was allowed to cross the border from India, I was left with the feeling that I really wanted to go back.

‘After seeing consequences for myself and meeting people affected, I wanted to make a positive contribution.

‘It just made me want to do something for them and I found Raleigh International and decided to raise money for them.’

Joe set off from the embassy on December 21 and hoped the walk would take him three days.

He said: ‘I arrived to my house at 6.30am on Saturday and it had been a bit of a struggle after crossing the M25 and the country lanes seem to go on forever.’

Joe had to go the embassy to collect his visa for a trip to the country in the new year.

He said: ‘In January I am going out to the Gorkha region in Nepal for three months to help out with a project improving infrastructure and community resilience.

‘I’m really excited to go and nervous as well but I am mostly looking forward to it and I have raised about £1,500.’

He added:‘It was truly tough both physically and mentally but the messages and support from friends and family along with my brothers support got me through.

‘I hope it helps contribute in a small way to make a positive difference in Nepal.’

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/joe-moreton