A musical night at the museum...

ROYAL Marines musicians have played in the historic concert room at the Royal Marines Museum in Southsea for almost the last time.

A concert by the Royal Marines Wind and Brass Ensemble was the penultimate time that the RM musicians will play at the museum before the building is closed as the museum moves to the historic dockyard.

The ensembles played selections including Bizet’s Carmen Suite and Mozart’s Serenade in B flat Major.

The conductors were Captains Woffenenden and Green.

In the second half the conductors changed places to allow Band Sergeants Jamie Gunn, Dan Page and Andy Hall to show off their baton skills.