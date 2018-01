Have your say

It’s a worldwide tourist attraction and we’re lucky enough to have it on our doorstep.

Year-round there is always something fun going on at the Historic Dockyard.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy and the Maritime Archaeology Sea Trust (MAST) work collaboratively on the excavation of HMS Invincible

Upcoming events include a fascinating talk on Saddam Hussein’s son Uday who designed a helmet allegedly inspired by Star Wars, and an exhibition by Lachlan Goudie, from March, called Shipyard.

Here’s a glimpse of just some of the events coming up.

For more information go to historicdockyard.co.uk.

An Iraqi Fedayeen Saddam helmet from the National Museum of the Royal Navy

An interpretation of HMS Queen Elizabeth by artist Lachlan Goudie