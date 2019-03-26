Maria Millican at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun 200. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (230319-9)

A spectacular show! Pictures from the 200th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

Take a look through our gallery of pictures as Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun celebrated the 200th edition of the popular seafront event.

It was a fantastic event with the volunteers supporting and cheering as 510 people completed the course along the promenade from Marine Parade East. For more details about how to get involved with the event which takes place every Saturday see the website Lee-on-the-Solent parkun Click through the pages to see all our pictures from the 200th event and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

The volunteers for the 200th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun
Ian Hargreaves (230319-14)
Sharon Mattock, Sarah Prentice and Kirsten Falcon. The 200th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun
Ian Hargreaves
The 200th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun
Ian Hargreaves
Angela Richardson. The 200th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun
Ian Hargreaves (230319-10)
