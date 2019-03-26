It was a fantastic event with the volunteers supporting and cheering as 510 people completed the course along the promenade from Marine Parade East. For more details about how to get involved with the event which takes place every Saturday see the website Lee-on-the-Solent parkun Click through the pages to see all our pictures from the 200th event and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

The volunteers for the 200th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun Ian Hargreaves (230319-14)

Sharon Mattock, Sarah Prentice and Kirsten Falcon. The 200th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun Ian Hargreaves

The 200th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun Ian Hargreaves

Angela Richardson. The 200th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun Ian Hargreaves (230319-10)

