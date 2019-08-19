A27 closed after van crashes into a tree and leaves passenger with 'major' injuries

Have your say

THE A27 has been closed after a van crashed into a tree.

Police shut the route off, eastbound, between Havant Road in Emsworth and Cathedral Way in Chichester after the crash shortly before 7am.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said a passenger inside the van has been taken to St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, with major injuries.

It is understood the incident has caused delays of at least 50 minutes, with police urging drivers to find an alternative route.

An eyewitness near the scene reported seeing the van off the road, with a Tesco lorry and a grey van nearby.

It is not known whether the latter two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have said the incident on the A27, eastbound between Havant and Chichester, is 'serious'

Hampshire Constabulary said on Twitter: ‘We have closed the #A27 eastbound at #Emsworth in support of @SussexRoadsPol

who are dealing with a serious incident towards Chichester.

‘We are working to relieve those stuck on the road. Please find an alternative route.’

Google Traffic currently shows congestion back to Farlington.