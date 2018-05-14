Abandoned Portsmouth splash pool set to reopen

A SPLASH pool that has been neglected and abandoned for several years will reopen at the end of this month.

The splash pool at Paulsgrove Community Centre in Marsden Road will be reopening in time for May half term, after the centre was taken over by Portsmouth City Council.

Cllr Jo Hooper and Cllr Donna Jones at Paulsgrove splash pool. Picture: Supplied

According to the council, the site ‘had been neglected for some time’ with residents missing out on a number of facilities.

Now, it has been confirmed that the council hopes to open the splash pool by the end of the month.

Councillor for Paulsgrove Cllr Jo Hooper said: ‘Having grown up in the area I know how loved the splash pool was as a kid.

‘The residents of Paulsgrove told me several months ago they missed the splash pool and the kids coming and going from the community centre. We have worked hard to ensure the funding was in place to resurface the pool and give it a deep clean.

‘Thanks to a team effort we are aiming to have the pool open at the end of the month ready for the May half term.’

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Cllr Donna Jones said: ‘Portsmouth City Council has taken over the running of the community centre after several years of it being run by the Paulsgrove Community Centre Association.

‘More investment was needed in the centre as it had been neglected for some time.

‘One of the first things we decided when taking the centre back in house, was to reopen the splash pool.

‘There has been a lack of community facilities in Paulsgrove over the years and this is a much needed place for young families to spend time and enjoy the space.’