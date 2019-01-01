Acts for Hampshire talent show whittled down

ELEVEN talented acts – including one from Portsmouth – are in with a chance of performing in the Wessex Heartbeat Variety Show this month.

It comes as entrants from the south in the Wessex Factor talent show have been whittled down for one final regional heat.

They were selected at previous rounds across Portsmouth, Southampton and Bournemouth and will perform for a final time at at Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh, on January 13.

Kerry Ellis from Wicked in London’s West End, ventriloquist Gareth Oliver from Britain’s Got Talent and other professionals will feature in the final show at The Mayflower Theatre in Southampton, in aid of cardiac charity Wessex Heartbeat.