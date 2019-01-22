Acts show they have the ‘Wessex’ factor

Have your say

THREE talented acts from Hampshire and Dorset have secured the opportunity to tread the boards of the biggest theatre in the South after winning The Wessex Factor.

The regional finals of the competition, run by charity Wessex Heartbeat, saw Bournemouth- based street dance Studio Beat, crowned overall winners.

Runners-up were Winchester dance group Endeavour, and singer Emma Marshall, who is from .Chichester University

All three will go on to perform at Wessex Heartbeat’s annual Variety Show at the Mayflower Theatre on Sunday, February 10 .

John Munro, chief executive of Wessex Heartbeat, said: ‘The show is set to be our best yet.’​​ ​​​​​