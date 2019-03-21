Admiral Taverns named as the best 

A PUB company that runs 800 pubs nationwide has been named ‘Best Tenanted / Leased Pub Company of the Year’ at the Publican Awards 2019.

Admiral Taverns won the title at the annual awards last week for the third time in the last six years.

The annual awards is a leading benchmark for pub company success across the sector. Finalists undergo a rigorous judging process, including mystery pub visits and a panel presentation assessed by industry experts including representatives from the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping, as well as award-winning pub operators and licensees.

Chief executive of Admiral Taverns, Kevin Georgel said: ‘I would like to pay tribute to our colleagues here at Admiral and our licensees. This could not have been achieved without their continued hard work and dedication.

‘Our thanks must also go out to the team at the Publican Awards. We are delighted to accept this accolade which pays tribute to a transformational period for Admiral Taverns.

‘The successes achieved from our corporate activity, through to consistent operational and commercial improvements and pub investment, not only reflect the progress we’ve made against our strategy to be a leading operator in our field, but are testament to our unwavering commitment to the tenanted sector and our passion for supporting our licensees to run successful pubs.’