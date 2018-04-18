Advice and support services to join forces

COMMUNITY First and Community Action Fareham have pooled their resources together with a recent merger.

The new organisation, which will still be called Community First, will provide advice and support to the voluntary sector across East Hampshire, Fareham, Havant and Winchester.

According to Community First, the merger provides an opportunity to improve the impact and reach of the voluntary and community sector.

Tim Houghton, CEO of Community First, said: ‘This is a great opportunity to create an organisation which will have real impact across a large part of Hampshire.

‘We are putting our customers and beneficiaries first and seeking to create a more efficient and effective organisation with the scale and capacity to bid for contracts and access new funding to invest in developing services.

‘Our staff and volunteers are really excited by the opportunities that the merger brings knowing that their commitment will be sustained.’