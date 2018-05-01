Advice on holding street parties to celebrate royal wedding

RESIDENTS are being urged to get in touch with their council if they want to hold a street party to celebrate the royal wedding.

Havant Borough Council is keen to offer free advice to residents and ensure they are aware of the things they need to consider on Saturday, May 19 – the day of the wedding.

The council said it is important to keep emergency vehicle access available at all times and if a road closure is required, an application needs to be made in advance.

Guidance and the road closure application form can be found at havant.gov.uk/event-planning. Call (023) 9244 6019 to have a form sent by post.