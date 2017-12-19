Aladdin actor makes a surprise visit to Haven

Have your say

VOLUNTEERS at a breast cancer support centre were surprised with a special panto visit to thank them for their hard work.

The Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield offers support to people facing breast cancer and a team of 70 volunteers run events to raise money throughout the year to fund the centre and professionals.

Community fundraising manager Heidi Rehman said: ‘It is our Christmas thank you party for our volunteers.

‘They do so much for us and we could not do without their support and we asked Clive Mantle, who is appearing in Aladdin, along to surprise everyone.’

The ‘Haveneers’, as they are known, were treated to mince pies and mulled wine.

Jackie Evans volunteers at the centre after they supported her through cancer treatment.

The 50-year-old said: ‘I have had treatments here and they have really helped so I wanted to give something back.’

Casualty star Clive Mantle is currently appearing in Ferneham Hall’s pantomime and surprised volunteers at the event.

Clive said: ‘It is a wonderful organisation and really worth everyone’s support.’