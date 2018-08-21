Alan Titchmarsh to open Winchester Cathedral flower festival       

GARDENER, broadcaster and author Alan Titchmarsh is to officially open Illumination: A Festival of Flowers at Winchester Cathedral next month.

On September 4 he will join guests at a special preview evening, where they will enjoy exclusive access to the spectacular displays.

Illumination: A Festival of Flowers will run from September 5-9 and feature flower arrangements inspired by the Winchester Bible, the largest and finest-surviving 12th century English bible.

One volume is on display in the North Transept, but from next year all four volumes can be seen in the cathedral’s new multi-million pound exhibition Kings and Scribes.

Tickets can be booked via Winchester Cathedral Box Office on 01962 857275 and www.winchester-cathedral.org.uk. A full list of prices can be found on the website.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ The preview starts at 6.30pm on September 4 and tickets are £30, to include a Champagne and canapé reception.