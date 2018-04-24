Alcohol dependency plans vital, says MP

Have your say

THE introduction of a government scheme to support the children of alcohol dependent parents is ‘desperately needed’ according to Fareham MP Suella Braverman.

New plans announced by health and social care secretary Jeremy Hunt will aim to identify children at risk more quickly.

The measures include a £4.5m fund for local authorities and a £1m fund to build national non-governmental organisations.

Public Health England will be responsible for working with the funded areas to monitor progress.

The plans are designed to help an estimated 200,000 children living with parents dependent on alcohol across the UK.

Mrs Braverman said: ‘Growing up with alcohol-dependent parents puts children at risk now and leaves them vulnerable in later life – that is why we need rapid action now to stop more damage being done.

‘I look forward to seeing the effect this funding will have on strengthening services and victims the support they so desperately need.’