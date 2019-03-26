Alcohol support centre to open

A QUARTER of a million pounds of funding has been secured to support people suffering from alcoholism.

Portsmouth City Council and the Society of St James (SSJ) have successfully won £249,000 funding from Public Health England to create a new Alcohol Treatment Centre (ATC) in the city and improve treatment for alcohol dependent residents in Portsmouth.

Charity group, the Society of St James, will be adding a further £249,000 with the money collectively used to purchase an easily accessible venue to offer treatment and recovery accommodation.

Cllr Matthew Winnington, cabinet member for health, wellbeing and social care at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We know that some residents dependent on alcohol weren't accessing treatment as they didn't want to treated alongside drug users. They wanted their own 'safe space. The support needs of drug users and those dependent on alcohol are also different. I'm thrilled that we've won the funds to create the ATC.’