ALISTAIR GIBSON: Here's some crackers for a perfect white Christmas

When it comes to white wines for the festive season, my rule of thumb is the same as it is with red wines.

It’s not a time for your best bottles and crowd-pleasing wines that can rise above all the other distractions are the order of the day. It’s tempting of course to stick to the classics but don’t forget other wine regions, there is literally a whole world out there.

Sauvignon Blanc is a good way to wake up the taste buds on the day, with lots of fresh fruit and bright acidity. The Loire Valley is the traditional home of Sauvignon Blanc,

however Sancerre Les Ruettes 2015 (M&S £12.00 on offer from £15 until January 1) has definitely been made with more than a little nod to the new world.

It's very fresh with citrus and grassy aromas on the bouquet, followed by minerals and lovely acidity on the palate but there is also an extra layer of citrusy flavours on the finish. Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc 2017, Marlborough (Waitrose £9.99 on offer from

£14.99 until December 26) is from one of New Zealand’s best producers and this is top value while on offer.

It’s a little more restrained then many Marlborough examples, which to my mind is no bad thing, but it still shows the lovely passion fruit, gooseberry and lime aromas that the region is so well known for.

There is also just a touch of tomato leaf, with minerals and a fine line of acidity running through it. Both of these wines would work well with smoked salmon and oysters if there your thing or just make a great aperitif.

White Burgundy is probably never far away from the Christmas table and it does have the advantage that it can potentially go onto the pair with the turkey for those who want to stick to white wine.

Waitrose Chablis 2015 (Waitrose £9.19 on offer from £13.79 until December 26) is what the wine trade would call ‘good, honest wine’, which is not to belittle it. It's good value while on offer and its simple, honest flavours will work very well on Christmas Day.

There is a touch of citrus and minerals on the nose. The palate is nicely balanced with bright acidity and a nice dry finish.

From the other end of Burgundy, Macon Villages 2016 (M&S £8.00 on offer from £10 until January 1) is another 100 per cent chardonnay and, like the chablis, sees no oak ageing.

What it offers is a little riper fruit with peaches and apricots and maybe just slightly nutty notes in the background.

It’s one of those wines that could only come from France and is unquestionably easy to drink. Both would work with smoked salmon but also have enough character to work you though lunch.

Lastly and perhaps my all-round white for Christmas would be Cune Blanco Barrel Fermented 2016, Rioja (Co-op £6.99 on offer from £8.99 December 13 to January 2) made from the viura grape.

Having spent some time in American oak this is a lovely modern white Rioja with just a touch of a more traditional style.

Citrus, summer fruits and a little vanilla on the nose with a creamy, textured palate and long, well rounded finish. It’s very food-friendly and a bargain at this price.

• Alistair Gibson is proprietor of Hermitage Cellars, Emsworth. Call (01243) 431002 or e-mail

alistair@hermitagecellars.co.uk