All the best photos from Swanmore College’s Swan Fest

Swan Fest showcases the best up and coming musical talent while raising funds for Swanmore College

Organised by the Swanmore Parent’s Association, the event saw hundreds of people flock to the school between midday and 9pm on Saturday.

Festival-goers were treated to acts including pupils, both past and present, alongside talented local performers hoping to be the next big thing.

There was also a bouncy castle, merry-go-rounds and stalls, meaning there was something for everyone.

