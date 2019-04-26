Glenda Walton and Laura Gray. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (130419-1)

All the best pictures from this year's Portchester beer festival 

BEER lovers flocked to Portchester to enjoy the variety of ales on display at a popular annual festival.

The Portchester Community Centre, a registered charity, was awash with over 30 ales and ciders – sourced from all over the country.

Jane and Ian Martin with Peter Wright. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (130419-2)
Keith and Julie MacDonald. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (130419-3)
Peter Naysmith with Sarah and Carl Parker. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (130419-4)
Linda Bentley serves Darren Hinks. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (130419-5)
