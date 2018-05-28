ALREADY ON WEB***

A COMPUTING student has been given the opportunity of a lifetime as he prepares to compete in a European championship later this year.

Lewis Newton, 18 from Stamshaw, will be joining Team UK at the EuroSkills Finals in Budapest from September 26-28.

The Highbury College student will be competing in the web design skills category – and can’t wait to get stuck in.

He said: ‘I am over the moon with the result – it feels great knowing all the hard work has paid off and I am so grateful to everyone who has helped me get to this point.

I really cannot believe I get the chance to represent the United Kingdom doing something I am passionate about and am so excited to have the chance to go to Budapest and compete with Team UK.

‘It truly is an honour to be selected to participate in such a prestigious event - the whole experience has really changed my life and I now feel so much more confident with my work.

‘This will be something I will hold with me forever.’

Lewis has also thanked his lecturers for their support during his journey, saying that they played a big role in getting him to this stage.

He said: ‘They gave me that additional push I needed to test myself and try something new.

‘This was the very first time I was able to apply the skills I learned outside of my college work and so they really helped set a solid foundation for me to broaden my knowledge.

‘Without them, I would not be where I am now.’

Principal and CEO of Highbury College, Stella Mbubaegbu CBE said: ‘The exciting news that Lewis has been selected to represent the UK in Budapest is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

‘We are all extremely proud that Lewis will have the opportunity to compete with the best young web designers on an international stage and be able to showcase his exceptional talents.

‘Highbury College has a long-standing association with WorldSkills, and I would like to extend my congratulations to everyone selected to represent their country in EuroSkills 2018.’

Dr Neil Bentley, CEO of WorldSkills UK, said: ‘‘This will be a life-enhancing opportunity for these remarkable young people.

‘‘They are leaders of their generation – and will inspire many more to walk in their footsteps.’