Amanda Holden returns to old school to open new arts building

BRITAIN’S Got Talent judge Amanda Holden returned to her former secondary school as a special guest to open a new building dedicated to the performing arts.

The £1m project, carried out in conjunction with Hampshire County Council and contractors Neillcott Construction Group,is at Swanmore College.

Amanda Holdenand Swanmore College head teacher Kyle Jonathan Picture: Swanmore College

Headteacher Kyle Jonathan said: ‘It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Amanda back to her old school and to show her how much it has changed over the years.

‘We are very proud of Amanda and Swanmore College has always taken a keen interest in the career of our former pupil.’

Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes were treated to ‘a showcase of talent’ from more than 50 pupils past and present including singing, dancing and acting.

Amanda attended Swanmore College during the 1980s and was given a personal tour of the school by Mr Jonathan.

Because Amanda waived her usual appearance fee, the college made a charitable donation on her behalf.