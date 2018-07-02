An ultimate retro gaming festival is coming to Portsmouth this summer

THE ultimate in retro and board gaming fun comes to Portsmouth for the first time.

Guildhall Games Fest, set to take place on August 18, will celebrate more than 40 years of gaming from Pong and Pac Man to Mario and Minecraft.

Game Over brings an unbeatable selection of every type of games console imaginable from the Vectrex to the Game Cube and PlayStation 1 to the Binatone TV Master IV where gamers can battle it out on their favourite games or discover something new to master.

Portsmouth Guildhall, Dice Portsmouth and Game Over have united to bring the biggest retro gaming event to the city.

Daytime sessions from 11am-5pm are open to families and players of all ages, with evening sessions from 6pm – restricted to over-18s.

Tickets are available from the Guildhall.