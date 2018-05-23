Anger as caravan encampment mars Portsmouth beauty spot

TRAVELLERS at a remote spot in Portsmouth have been accused of transforming it into a ‘filthy’ rodent-ridden illegal campsite.

The area at the end of Ferry Road in Eastney has become a no-go area for many people with fears over safety at the site, acccording to residents.

Travellers have made themselves right at home with motorcycles, bikes, boats on trailers, trolleys and other items taking up parking spaces alongside their campervans and caravans overlooking the sea en route to Hayling Ferry.

Angry visitors say the place has been turned into a ‘rubbish bin’ and become an eyesore with there also a disgusting stench as human waste is dumped into the ocean and rats flock to the area.

Owners of burger and refreshment van Quality Food & Beverages, which has been at the site for 27 years, said the situation was the worst ever seen there.

‘It’s just got to the stage where they do what they want and the council does nothing about it,’ Tina Parkinson, joint owner of the van, said.

‘We’ve had items stolen and things damaged. It has really affected business with people deciding to stay away with all the hassle and because there is nowhere for them to park.

‘Whenever someone turns up to park there is usually an altercation.’

Roger Hawnt, 70, a regular visitor, said: ‘They are ruining the place. It’s just so unfair on the people who want to come here and enjoy it as well as those who have to clean up the mess.

‘There’s been trouble with them threatening people who want to park on what they now see as their land.’

Travellers at the site said they are doing nothing wrong and are allowed to be there.

‘The land is not owned by the council. We’re not doing anything wrong.

‘We’re just living our lives,’ one told The News.

Portsmouth City Council said last year that restrictions would be brought in by September to solve the problem.

Colette Hill, the council’s assistant director of property and housing, said: ‘We are working with our partners to find solutions to a number of complex issues at the Ferry Road site.

‘We have already taken a number of actions, including the removal of multiple untaxed vehicles.’